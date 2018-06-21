This week at the Kino: Jun 21

The 24th Jewish Film Festival Berlin & Brandenburg kicks off next Tuesday (Jun 26) at Potsdam’s Hans Otto Theater, with the European premiere of Alison Chernick’s Itzhak, an exuberant and intimate portrait of virtuoso violinist Itzhak Perlman. On Wednesday (Jun 27), head to Delphi LUX for the German premiere of Disobedience, Sebastián Lelio’s tale of lesbian love in London’s Orthodox community, starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams. On general release from today, Chloé Zhao’s The Rider (photo) is a bracing docudrama about a rural rodeo champ, and one of our favourites of the year so far. Ocean’s 8 is an all-female spin on Steven Soderbergh’s slick heist series, which sadly fails to live up to promise of its stellar cast. And The Strangers: Prey at Night is a serviceable but disappointingly generic sequel to the 2008 horror hit.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.