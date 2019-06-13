This week at the Kino: Second-wave feminism and zombie invasions

Tonight at Moviemento, the inaugural Female Filmmakers Festival Berlin gets underway with Susan Rivo’s 2016 documentary Left on Pearl, about a decisive moment in second-wave feminism – the 1971 takeover of a Boston building by hundreds of women demanding it be turned into a Women’s Center. The festival runs until June 17. Out this week, The Dead Don’t Die sees idiosyncratic auteur Jim Jarmusch assemble an all-star cast for a tongue-in-cheek, politically charged summer zombie movie, but the result is sadly nowhere near as fun as that sounds. Measure of a Man, the second feature by Jim Loach (son of Ken), is a 1970s-set, nostalgia-laced coming-of-age tale about the unlikely friendship between a troubled teen and Wall Street exec. It’s pleasant enough, but fails to match up to recent genre standouts like Kings of Summer and Eighth Grade. And Sunset sees Hungarian filmmaker László Nemes follow up his harrowing, Oscar-winning holocaust drama Son of Saul with a technically dazzling, deeply enigmatic mystery set in pre-WWI Budapest. Check out our interview with Nemes before experiencing it for yourself.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.