This week at the Kino: Manhattan moments and a Mexican maestro

This week, you can catch some of the all-time great films set in the Big Apple as part of Babylon in Mitte’s “New York – New York” season. From erudite comedies like Annie Hall (Jun 21) to cult curiosities like William Freidkin’s gay serial killer thriller Cruising (Jun 26), there’s something for everyone here. Over at Arsenal, they’re celebrating heavyweight Mexican auteur Carlos Reygadas with a career retrospective. The man himself will attend the local premiere of his latest film Our Time (Jun 21) and a screening of his mind-bending 2012 feature Post Tenebras Lux (Jun 22). On general release this week, Brightburn is an evil superhero origin story that doesn’t quite live up to its novel premise; Tolkien is a solid but unspectacular biopic of the beloved fantasy scribe; Long Shot is a charming, politically-tinged romcom that allows both Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron to shine; and O Beautiful Night is a dark-hued, Berlin-set fable that’s a definite case of style over substance.

