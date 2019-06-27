This week at the Kino: Angry Poles and melancholy girls

On Monday, 8:30pm (Jul 1) be sure to join us for EXBlicks at Lichtblick for an exciting Polish double-feature with short "Three Days in Berlin" from Karolina Skolimowska and Kamil Bembnista and The Good Change: Poles Apart from Konrad Szolajski. And with temperatures set to hover around sweltering for the next week or so, now might be the time to make the most of the city’s open-air screens. On Monday (Jul 1), Mobile Kino heads to Haubentaucher. Show up from 18:00 for an after-work swim, followed by a screening of recent doc hit Berlin Bouncer at 21:45. And on Tuesday (Jul 2), Freiluftkino Kreuzberg presents an OV screening of the quintessential summer sleepover movie, Dirty Dancing. If you’d rather see out the heatwave in the cool confines of a dark kino, this week’s new releases include Das Melancholische Mädchen, a quirky tale of sex, motherhood and capitalism; They Shall Not Grow Old, a moving doc assembled by Peter Jackson from remarkable colourised WWI footage; Nuestro Tiempo (Our Time), an audacious relationship drama by Mexican arthouse maestro Carlos Reygadas; and Le Grand Bain (Ein Becken voller Männer), a surprisingly effective French comedy inspired by the true story of a men’s synchronised swimming team.
Check our OV search engine for showtimes.