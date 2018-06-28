This week at the Kino: Queer teens and classics back on the big screen

The 24th Jewish Film Festival Berlin & Brandenburg continues throughout this week, with highlights still to come including tonight’s Delphi Lux screening of The Cakemaker, the moving tale of a gay German baker and an Israeli woman coming to terms with the death of the man they both loved. Check out our preview for further tips. Tomorrow (Jun 29), the Cinestars at Kulturbrauerei and Sony Center both host one-off screenings of a new 4K transfer of Kubrick’s mind-bending sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey. If that doesn’t sate your appetite for all-time classics, Babylon in Mitte’s Hitchcock season continues apace, with screenings this week of film studies staples Rear Window and Vertigo, alongside slightly deeper cuts like Frenzy and Marnie. With World Cup fever inevitably taking its toll on cinema attendance, it’s an extremely quiet week for new releases, but Love, Simon is a slick, good-natured rom-com that made waves in Hollywood earlier this year as the first major studio movie to feature a gay teen protagonist.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.