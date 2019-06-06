This week at the Kino: Howling Wolf vs Dark Phoenix

Howling Wolf, an innovative new festival of film and music presented by Wolf Kino, kicks into gear this week, with industrial and electro pioneer F.M. Einheit producing an original soundscape inspired by Dziga Vertov’s 1929 classic Man With a Movie Camera (photo). You can watch a rehearsal on Sat (June 8), or attend a screening of the film with live musical accompaniment on Mon (June 10), both at Guttempler. Check out our preview for further festival highlights. Out this week, Dark Phoenix brings almost two decades’ worth of X-Men movies to a conclusion with a fresh take on a much-loved comic saga. Our reviewer was pleasantly surprised, although the wider critical response has been all over the place. Also proving divisive is Olivier Assayas’ Non-Fiction, a verbose comedy about the Parisian publishing industry that you may find either charmingly erudite or insufferably smug. But our film of the week, and perhaps the year, is Lee Chang-dong’s Burning, a note-perfect minimalist thriller that doubles as a nuanced portrait of fragile masculinity.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.