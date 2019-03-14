This week at the Kino: Face transplants and gender flips

Tomorrow evening (Mar 15), head to Hackesche Höfe Kino for an exclusive preview of Of Fathers and Sons (photo), Talal Derki's Oscar-nominated doc about a radical Islamist family in Syria. Presented by the Human Rights Film Festival and Exberliner, the screening will be followed by a live Q&A with Derki. Over at Babylon in Mitte, the fifth Panorama Colombia festival kicks off tonight with We Are the Heat (Somos Calentura), a vibrant drama about an urban dance contest in the crime-riddled city of Buenaventura. On general release, Karyn Kusama’s gritty crime drama Destroyer, starring an unrecognisable Nicole Kidman, has its share of admirers, but our reviewer wasn’t among them. What Men Want, a gender-flipped remake of the bizarrely successful Mel Gibson star vehicle What Women Want, may not be the most appealing proposition on paper, but there’s a surprising amount to like about this solid rom-com. And Mug (Twarz), the deserving winner of the Grand Jury Prize at last year’s Berlinale, is a sly, satirical tale of the recipient of Poland’s first face transplant.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.