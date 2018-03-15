This week at the Kino: The luck of the Irish and sunny states

Head down to Moviemento this St. Patrick’s Day weekend for Shebeen Flick, Germany’s one and only Irish film festival. The celebrations get underway this evening with opener Kissing Candice, a dark coming-of-age tale stylishly shot by acclaimed music video director Aoife McArdle. Check out our preview for further highlights. Our pick of this week’s new releases is The Florida Project, an exuberant, evocative portrait of marginalised folk living in cheap motels on the outskirts of Walt Disney World. Read our interview with director Sean Baker for the lowdown on a modern masterpiece. Also well worth your time is Loveless, an unflinching critique of contemporary Russia by the ever incisive Andrey Zvyagintsev. Finally, Tomb Raider claims a place in the upper echelons of video game adaptations, but this occasionally fun romp is let down by a clunker of a script.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.