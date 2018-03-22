This week at the Kino: Football madness

The 11mm International Football Film Festival kicks off tonight at Babylon Kino with engrossing doc The Workers Cup (photo), an eye-opening and enraging portrait of the mistreated migrant workers building the venues for Qatar’s 2022 World Cup. Other highlights include Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story, screening on Sunday (Mar 25), which tells the gripping and ultimately tragic tale of the British premier league’s first openly gay player. On Monday (26), join us at Lichtblick Kino for an EXBlicks screening of Duc Ngo Ngoc’s "Obst und Gemüse", a short, sharp and laugh-out-loud tale of German integration, set in a Vietnamese-owned Berlin mini market. On general release, I, Tonya tells the riveting story of disgraced US figure skater Tonya Harding, with an outstanding central performance by Margot Robbie. But its sneering treatment of its characters rubbed our reviewer up the wrong way. Finally, Thelma is a bold, horror-inflected coming-of-age tale by Norwegian auteur Joachim Trier.