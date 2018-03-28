This week at the Kino: Quiet passions and scathing satires

× Expand The Terence Davies Trilogy, 1976–1983

This week, Arsenal Kino celebrates British queer auteur Terence Davies, showcasing his entire body of work to date, from his early studies of Catholic guilt and repressed sexuality, packaged together in 1983 as the Terence Davies Trilogy (screening this evening), to 2016’s sublime Emily Dickinson biopic A Quiet Passion (showing tomorrow). Meanwhile Babylon Kino marks Easter in tongue-in-cheek fashion with screenings of all four features by the Monty Python troupe, including their cheerfully blasphemous 1979 religious satire Life of Brian. On general release, The Death of Stalin is the latest from masterly modern-day satirist Armando Iannuuci, offering a darkly hilarious account of the dictator’s last days. And Unsane is Steven Soderbergh’s attempt to shoot a slick, multiplex-friendly thriller on an iPhone in under 2 weeks. The result is undeniably scrappy but surprisingly effective.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.