This week at the Kino: Football and fear for all

The 16th 11mm International Football Film Festival kicks off tonight at Babylon in Mitte with deeply moving doc Nossa Chape, about a Brazilian team that lost most of its players in a 2016 plane crash. This year’s lineup points to a more inclusive future for the straight male-dominated sport: check out our preview for a few highlights. This week’s big new release is Us, Jordan Peele’s hugely hyped follow-up to his Oscar winner and unexpected pop culture phenomenon Get Out. Rest assured, our review of this ambitious scarefest is free of major spoilers. We also highly recommend watching Free Solo, a nerve-shredding doc about an unbelievably dangerous display of athletic prowess, on the biggest screen possible.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.