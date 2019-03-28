This week at the Kino: Fantastic fests and Disney detritus

This Saturday (Mar 30), join us at Lichtblick Kino for a special EXBlicks screening of Waiting for Spectres, Kwon Eunbi’s fascinating exploration of North Koreans in Berlin. On Wednesday (Apr 3), the third Visionär Film Festival kicks off at ACUDkino with an homage to queer Canadian underground legend Bruce LaBruce, and a screening of his provocative 1993 debut feature No Skin Off My Ass. The fest continues with a stellar line-up of new films by exciting emerging auteurs – check out our preview for a few highlights. Also on April 3, the 10th ALFILM festival gets underway at Arsenal with a preview of heart-warming Egyptian road movie Yomeddine. Again, our preview has got you covered for top picks. On general release this week, The Beach Bum is the latest slice of polarising psychedelic weirdness from oddball auteur Harmony Korine; retro crime drama The Old Man and the Gun is a fitting acting swansong for Robert Redford; Welcome to Marwen is a well-intentioned but ineffective melodrama based on a remarkable true story; and Dumbo sees the once-great Tim Burton churn out another underwhelming live-action remake of a Disney classic, although this is at least a step up from his excruciating take on Alice in Wonderland.

