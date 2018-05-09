This week at the Kino: Anime and the great outdoors

× Expand Princess Mononoke (Anime Berlin Festival)

The Anime Berlin Festival is an 11-day showcase of new and classic Japanimation, which kicks off tonight at Babylon in Mitte with the anarchic French-Japanese co-production Mutafukaz. Or you may prefer to make the most of the unseasonably great weather at Freiluftkino Kreuzberg – this week’s highlights include a free screening of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday (May 12), and Francis Lee’s heart-warming (if not particularly summery) Yorkshire-set gay romance God’s Own Country on Tuesday (May 15). Our pick of this week’s new releases is Wes Anderson’s Berlinale smash Isle of Dogs, a stop-motion animated charmer with droll humour and plenty of pathos. Amy Schumer star vehicle I Feel Pretty is a modern spin on 1980s comedy tropes, which undermines its central message of body positivity with some cheap humour at the expense of its protagonist. The Bookshop features an engagingly naturalistic central performance from Emily Mortimer, but that’s about the only reason to check out this middlebrow period drama set in post-war rural England. And Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare is a sub-par shocker from the producers of Get Out.