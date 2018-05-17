This week at the Kino: Queer pioneers and superhero fatigue

Tonight, the Berlin Film Society launches its summer season at Sisyphos with a preview of Tranny Fag (Bixa Travesty), a stirring portrait of Brazilian trans hip hop artist Linn da Quebrada, and winner of the Teddy Award for best queer documentary at this year’s Berlinale. Tomorrow (May 18) the Akademie der Künste kicks off an epic, summer-long celebration of queer cinema pioneers Elfi Mikesch, Rosa von Praunheim and Werner Schroeter, with an exhibition, film screenings, panel discussions and other special events. At Freiluftkino Kreuzberg, you can catch up with the cream of the recent awards season whilst making the most of the decent weather – highlights this week include The Florida Project (Fri), Phantom Thread (Sat) and Call Me by Your Name (Mon). By far the biggest release of the week is Deadpool 2, but our critics were less than enamoured with this sloppily written, fourth-wall-breaking superhero sequel.

