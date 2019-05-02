This week at the Kino: High-impact horror and women wrestlers

Freiluftkino
You may need to wrap up warm, but Freiluftkino Kreuzberg kicks off its summer season this Saturday (May 4), with an English-subtitled screening of the winner of this year’s Lola Award for Best German Film, which will be announced tomorrow. If you’d rather spend this mild weekend in a cinema with a roof, there are a handful of new releases well worth your time. The Hole in the Ground is a satisfying slow-burn horror-thriller set in the Irish countryside – check out our interview with its extremely promising director Lee Cronin. Fighting With My Family is a comedic biopic of female WWE wrestler Paige, with a knockout lead performance from British rising star Florence Pugh. Slow-burn Iranian fable A Man of Integrity is a truly fearless act of filmmaking that landed director Mohammad Rasoulof a prison sentence. Das Schönste Paar is an uneven but undeniably effective spin on the rape-revenge drama. And Steven Knight’s outrageous neo-noir thriller Serenity divided our film team – one reviewer found it flat-out abysmal, while another argues that it’s a masterpiece of bad cinema.
Check our OV search engine for showtimes.