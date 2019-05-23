This week at the Kino: Avant-garde encounters and Youtube youths

Kicking off tonight at ACUD Kino and running until May 26, the Fracto Experimental Film Encounter promises to serve up a banquet of avant-garde cinema, plus a club night on May 26 with live music by Ongon. On Monday (May 27), join us at LIchtblick Kino for an EXBlicks screening of Lord of the Toys, Pablo Ben Yakov and André Krummel’s award-winning doc about a posse of young male YouTubers in Dresden. Check out our interview. Out this week, Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake of Disney’s animated classic Aladdin may sound intensely unappealing on paper, but our reviewer was pleasantly surprised by this colourful musical romp. The awkwardly titled John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum might be the most enjoyable instalment yet of this supremely silly, eye-wateringly violent, Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise. Or for something completely out there, The Wild Boys is a beguiling blend of Lord of the Flies and A Clockwork Orange with a gender-fluid twist.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.