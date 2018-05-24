This week at the Kino: May 24

Kicking off tonight at Moviemento, Xposed Queer Film Festival returns for its 13th edition with a typically adventurous programme of bold LGBTQ+ cinema. Opening night highlights include under-the-radar auteur Mara Mattuschka’s Phaidros, a compellingly experimental survey of Vienna’s cultural underground. Check out our preview for further tips. Also this evening, the third South European Film Festival Berlin gets underway with a special screening of acclaimed 2007 drama The Rest is Silence at the Romanian Embassy, and continues through Sunday (May 27) at Babylon in Mitte with new films from Greece, Turkey, Serbia, Macedonia and beyond. At the opposite end of the cinematic galaxy, Solo: A Star Wars Story is guaranteed to dominate the box office for the foreseeable future, but our critic reckons it’s the most underwhelming entry in the saga since George Lucas’ wretched prequels. If you can resist the draw of the multiplex, you’ll have a more fulfilling time watching Taste of Cement, a mesmerising doc about exiled Syrian labourers building skyscrapers in Lebanon; or The Happy Prince, a moving Oscar Wilde biopic starring, written and directed by Rupert Everett. In the Aisles, an understated German romantic drama starring man of the moment Franz Rogowski (Transit) and the always-excellent Sandra Hüller, won plenty of fans at this year’s Berlinale, but our critic was decidedly not among them.

