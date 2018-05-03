This week at the Kino: Under-the-radar icons and real-life heroes

Until the Birds Return
Starting this evening at Arsenal Kino, The Past in the Present – New Films from Algeria offers a rare opportunity to catch the best of recent Algerian cinema on the big screen, including Karim Moussaoui’s Cannes 2017 hit Until the Birds Return. On Saturday (May 5), Wolf Kino kicks off a comprehensive two-month retrospective devoted to an under-appreciated cinematic powerhouse, British docudrama pioneer Peter Watkins. The Visionär Film Festival continues until next Monday (May 7), with highlights still to come including trance-like first-date drama The Park and Alexandra Latishev Salazar’s Medea, a hard-hitting study of impending motherhood. And from Tuesday (May 8), Lichtblick Kino will be screening Duc Ngo Ngoc’s Farewell Halong, a riveting doc about rural life and government-mandated relocation in Vietnam, with English subs. On general release, Only the Brave is a generic but surprisingly effective based-on-a-true-story account of heroic American firefighters. And 7 Days in Entebbe is a curiously inert dramatisation of the 1976 German-Palestinian hijacking of Air France Flight 139.
Check our OV search engine for showtimes.