This week at the Kino: Roads, Rocketmen and R-Patz

This week at Arsenal, you can check out films by Ogawa Pro, a Japanese collective who worked and lived together for over 25 years, documenting social injustice and resistance in Japan. The retrospective kicks off on June 4 with Sanrizuka – Heta Village, about rural life in the 1970s. On June 5, head to Il Kino for a special screening of Koudelka – Shooting Holy Land, an engrossing doc about revered Czech photographer Josef Koudelka by Berlin-based director Gilad Baram. Both director and subject will be in attendance. Out this week, Claire Denis’ High Life is an esoteric sci-fi thriller with an erotic undercurrent and a fine central performance from Robert Pattinson, but it won’t be to everyone’s taste. Dexter Fletcher’s Elton John biopic Rocketman will likely prove the week’s biggest crowd-pleaser – it’s certainly a damn sight better than last year’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Ma sees Octavia Spencer play against type in an enjoyably creepy psychological horror flick with shades of Stephen King’s Misery. Missing Link is a visually mesmerising stop-motion animated action romp that doesn’t quite hit the heights of previous efforts by Laika Studios. And Roads is a charming coming-of-age road movie that marks a dramatic change of direction for Sebastian Schipper, who helmed 2015’s Berlin-set one-take thriller Victoria. Read our interview with the filmmaker before checking out this eagerly anticipated follow-up.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.