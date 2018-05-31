This week at the Kino: Iranian nights and queer pioneers

Berlin’s first Iranian Film Festival runs until Sunday (June 3) at Hackesche Höfe Kino, with highlights still to come including Shahram Mokri’s Invasion (photo), a mind-bending post-apocalyptic murder mystery with political overtones. Over at the Akademie der Künste, “By-Products of Love” is a lavish, summer-long celebration of three pioneers of German underground cinema – Elfi Mikesch, Rosa von Praunheim and Werner Schroeter – with an exhibition, screenings and special events. Read our preview for the full lowdown. Tomorrow night, Volksbühne hosts a special screening of queer French auteur Alain Guiraudie’s breakthrough film That Old Dream That Moves, followed by a conversation with Guiraudie himself. On Tuesday (Jun 5), head to Spike Berlin for a free special preview of The Disappeared, an experimental doc which tells the stranger-than-fiction story of a censored Israeli military film. Read our interview with directors Gilad Baram and Adam Kaplan to whet your appetite. Our pick of this week’s new releases is Faces Places (Augenblicke: Gesichter einer Reise), a life-affirming doc about art, ageing and unlikely friendship, by Nouvelle Vague legend Agnès Varda and enigmatic young artist JR. For a primer on one of the year’s best films, check out our interview with Varda, who turned 90 this week. Also highly recommended is Scott Cooper’s brooding western Hostiles. Flawed, but still worth your time, are Tully, Jason Reitman’s darkly comic take on motherhood; and Figlia Mia, a sultry, Sardinia-set tale of parent-child relations.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.