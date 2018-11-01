This week at the Kino: Bohemian travesty

The 8th Litauisches Kino Goes Berlin festival gets underway tonight at ACUDKino, with a concert and party ushering in five nights of Lithuania-centric film fun – check out our preview for top picks. Tomorrow (Nov 2) at Union Filmtheater, the German premiere of noir-tinged vampire oddity Corbin Nash kicks off a weekend of under-the-radar genre treats at the 4th Obscura Filmfestival. This week’s biggest new release is certainly not the best – Bohemian Rhapsody is a shockingly bland Freddie Mercury biopic, despite Rami Malek’s suitably over-the-top performance. This year’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner Touch Me Not also has its share of vociferous detractors, but this inquisitive study of female and minority sexuality is unlike anything else you’ll see this year. And fresh from its EXBlicks preview earlier this week, Israeli Oscar submission The Cakemaker is an intimate study of a Berlin-based baker and his lover’s widow – read our interview with director Ofir Raul Graizer.

