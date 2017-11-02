This week at the Kino: Good Times aplenty

Heading up a bumper crop of quality new releases, Thor: Ragnarok sees cult Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi bring a touch of his offbeat indie sensibility to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Good Time is a rip-roaring, intoxicatingly scuzzy crime thriller from precocious up-and-comers Benny and Josh Safdie, with a pitch-black sense of humour, a sensational electro soundtrack and a career-best central performance by Robert Pattinson. Lady Macbeth is a dark subversion of British period drama tropes with shades of Michael Haneke. Read our interview with director William Oldroyd before checking out this cracking debut film for yourself. We also caught up recently with legendary underground queer auteur Bruce LaBruce, whose predictably provocative new film The Misandrists, which follows a radical feminist terror cell across rural Germany, also hits screens this week. And Patti Cake$ is a comedic, female-focused riff on Curtis Hanson’s 8 Mile, which is a little twee in places, but ultimately pretty charming. Finally, our pick of this week’s events is a rare screening of the dreamlike, romantic I Know I’ll See Your Face Again (Verboden te zuchten), an under-the-radar 2001 Belgian gem. See it this Saturday (Nov 4), with English subs and in the presence of director Alex Stockman, at Moviemento Kino.

