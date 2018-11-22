This week at the Kino: Best of the fests and pop pioneers

One of our favourite local festivals, Around the World in 14 Films, kicks off tonight at Kino in der Kulturbrauerei with a special screening of Pawel Pawlikowski’s streamlined romantic epic Cold War. The film hits German cinemas this week – check out our interviews with Pawlikowski and star Joanna Kulig. And for further top picks at Around the World, head over to our festival preview. Don’t forget, the 34th Interfilm festival continues until Sunday (Nov 25), with eclectic, expertly curated shorts programmes playing at venues across town. Controversial music doc Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. is out today – read our interview with pop trailblazer M.I.A. and director Steve Loveridge to find out why the finished film almost ended the pair’s decades-long friendship. And disappointment of the week is The Girl in the Spider’s Web, an embarrassingly clumsy attempt to reconfigure modern literary icon Lisbeth Salander as a mainstream action heroine.
Check our OV search engine for showtimes.