This week at the Kino: French revolutions

Running through next Wednesday (Dec 6), the 17th French Film Week is serving up a veritable buffet of Gallic cinematic goodness. Head to Arsenal Kino to check out edgy fare by exciting new female directors (with English subs), like Léonor Serraille’s kinetic Cannes Camera d’Or-winner Jeune Femme (Dec 2 and 6, photo). Read our preview for further tips. Around the World in 14 Films continues through Saturday (Dec 1), ending on a high with the Berlin premieres of Yorgos Lanthimos’ polarising The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Lynne Ramsay’s widely acclaimed hitman thriller You Were Never Really Here (aka A Beautiful Day). On general release, 120 BPM is a sprawling, devastating portrait of AIDS activism in early-90s Paris. Read our interview with director Robin Campillo before checking out France’s submission for next year’s foreign language Oscar. The vibrantly colourful, Día de los Muertos-inspired Coco is more solidly charming family fare from the Disney-Pixar stable, although it may induce a sense of déjà vu in anyone who caught 2014’s The Book of Life. Surprise US summer comedy hit Girls Trip finally hits German screens this week – it’s undeniably broad and a little baggy, but deserves credit for allowing a quartet of fully-formed African-American female characters to take centre stage. Whatever you end up seeing this week, just make sure it’s not Flatliners, the positively dire, dead-on-arrival remake of Joel Schumacher’s 1990 cult shocker.