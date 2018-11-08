This week at the Kino: Moonwalkers, Nazi zombies and festivals galore

× Expand Italian Film Festival Italian Film Festival

The fifth Italian Film Festival Berlin continues until Sunday with crowd-pleasing new films like spiritual comedy Lucia’s Grace (Nov 10), and classics like Last Tango in Paris (Nov 11). If you feel like getting out of town this weekend, the 28th Cottbus Film Festival is serving up a veritable banquet of East European cinema until Nov 11 – check out our preview for some top picks. On Tuesday (Nov 13), join us at Lichtblick Kino for the Berlin premiere of Fonko, a slick Africa-hopping music doc narrated by Neneh Cherry. Or head to Arsenal Kino for the Afrikamera festival, which opens with The Mercy of the Jungle, a stirring drama set during the Second Congo War. On general release, Damien Chazelle’s First Man is a technically dazzling but emotionally unengaging Neil Armstrong biopic; A Prayer Before Dawn is a harrowing boxing drama set in a Thai prison; A Simple Favor is a frothy comedy thriller that fails to live up to its winning central performances; and Overlord is a WWII-set Nazi zombie schlocker that takes its time in delivering the gory goods.

