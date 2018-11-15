This week at the Kino: Witches, wizards and award-winners

The Afrikamera festival continues until Sunday (Nov 18), showcasing great new African films like heartwarming Berlinale hit Supa Modo (Nov 17), about a young Kenyan girl who dreams of being a superhero. Over at Babylon in Mitte, the Berlin Sci-Fi Filmfest runs from November 16-17, with a jam-packed programme of 144 films from 38 countries, plus workshops, VR gaming, an art exhibition and more. On Tuesday (Nov 20), the 34th Interfilm festival, the city’s biggest and best shorts showcase, kicks off with a special opening night event at Volksbühne, before expanding to venues across town – check out our preview for a few top picks. On general release, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is a disappointingly convoluted attempt to expand on the Harry Potter universe; Suspiria is Luca Guadagnino’s strange, occasionally spellbinding riff on Dario Argento’s 1977 giallo classic; Juliet, Naked is a cutesy rom-com, adapted from a Nick Hornby novel, that’s saved from total tweeness by a handful of impressive performances; Assassination Nation is a far-from-subtle modern take on the Salem witch trials that nevertheless packs a punch; and Berlinale Teddy winner Hard Paint, a downbeat tale of a queer Brazilian teen, split our team right down the middle – read our Pro/Con reviews to find out why. Finally, Reise Nach Jerusalem is a wryly comic and relatable tale of a struggling freelancer in Berlin. The winner of the Exberliner Film Award at this year’s Achtung Berlin festival, you can catch it this week with English subs at Hackesche Höfe Kino.

