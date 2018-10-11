This week at the Kino: Bad times around the world

Bad Times at the El Royale is Drew Goddard’s long-awaited directorial follow-up to 2012 horror hit Cabin in the Woods. This star-studded noirish thriller is slick and narratively tricksy, but at 141 minutes it somewhat outstays its welcome. A Woman Captured is an extraordinary doc about domestic slavery in present-day Hungary, which is out today, having previewed last week as a precursor to the One World Berlin human rights film festival. Said festival launches its main programme next Wednesday (Oct 17) with Michael Matheson Miller’s eye-opening Poverty, Inc., about the negative impact of foreign aid. Whatever you end up watching this week, just make sure it isn’t The Happytime Murders, a try-hard, puppet-filled black comedy that might just be the worst film of the year.

