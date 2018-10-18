This week at the Kino: Yurt dwellers and closet cases

Our pick of this week’s new releases is Milko Lazarov’s Ága (Nanouk), a gently mesmerising study of an elderly couple living in a yurt in the remote Russian republic of Sakha. Also worth checking out is Mario, a sensitively handled portrait of semi-closeted gay footballers in Switzerland. Babylon in Mitte’s Orson Welles season wraps up on Sat (Oct 20), with final chances to catch stone-cold classics like The Magnificent Ambersons and Touch of Evil. Don’t forget that Arsenal Kino’s Abel Ferrara retrospective is still in full swing, with screenings this weekend of cult favourites Bad Lieutenant (Oct 19) and The Driller Killer (Oct 20). And next Wed (Oct 24), one of our firmest favourites, the Pornfilmfestival, returns to Moviemento for its 13th edition, kicking off with lesbian road movie Las Hijas del Fuego.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.