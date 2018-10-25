This week at the Kino: Killers and cakemakers

This weekend, get into the spirit of spooky season with Halloween, David Gordon Green’s back-to-basics sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic. It’s an effective franchise reboot, if not quite as nerve-shredding as we would’ve liked. Released yesterday to mark Germany’s Day of Libraries, Ex Libris: The New York Public Library is a sublime celebration of bibliophilia by documentary master Frederick Wiseman. Christophe Honoré’s Sorry Angel is a moving gay relationship drama set in 1990s Paris, with shades of 120 BPM and Call Me By Your Name. The Insult is a gripping high-concept drama about an escalating feud between a Lebanese Christian and a Palestinian refugee, while I, Olga is a languorous biopic of the last woman to be executed in Czechoslovakia. On Monday (Oct 29), join us at Lichtblick Kino for an EXBlicks preview of Ofir Raul Graizer’s The Cakemaker, in which a Berlin baker bonds with his late lover’s widow. And don’t forget, the 13th Pornfilmfestival is in full flow until Sunday (Oct 28) – check out our preview for top picks.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.