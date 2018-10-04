This week at the Kino: Rising stars and revealing docs

A Star is Born may be the third remake of a hoary old Hollywood classic, but Bradley Cooper, directing for the first time, has delivered one of the year’s finest mainstream films. Lady Gaga is similarly revelatory in her first lead acting role, playing a self-doubting ingénue to Cooper’s alcoholic ageing rocker. Also highly recommended is German Oscar submission Never Look Away, a post-WWII epic that marks a return to form for director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck (The Lives of Others). Check out our recent interview with Sebastian Koch, who plays the film’s antagonist. Why Are We Creative? is a star-studded but somewhat insubstantial doc, in which David Bowie, Marina Abramović and a host of other artists ponder their urge to create. And dud of the week is anti-hero blockbuster wannabe Venom, which squanders a stellar cast, led by Tom Hardy, on a risible script and ropey special effect. Don’t forget, the 11th DokuArts festival gets underway tonight at Zeughauskino with Bergman - A Year in the Life, a warts-and-all portrait of the revered auteur. Read our preview for further top picks.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.