This week at the Kino: Army vets and Atlantic voyages

Tomorrow evening (Sep 14), head to Filmmuseum Potsdam for a double-bill of timeless Hollywood romcoms – Ernst Lubitsch’s Trouble in Paradise and Billy Wilder’s Love in the Afternoon. On Wednesday (Sep 18), the eighth Down Under Berlin kicks off with a preview of excellent outback western Sweet Country. Meanwhile, over at City Kino Wedding, the eighth Favourites Film Festival gets underway with Ukrainian romantic drama Falling. Read our previews of both fests for further recommendations. Our pick of the week’s new releases is Leave No Trace, Debra Granik’s long-awaited follow-up to her 2010 debut Winter’s Bone. Telling the tale of an army vet raising his teenage daughter in the wilderness, it’s both an exquisitely understated exploration of PTSD and a riveting family drama. Also worth seeking out are Styx, a thrilling, politically charged account of a one-woman Atlantic voyage; and Cobain, a gritty Dutch coming-of-age drama. Best avoided, conversely, is Mile 22, a bloody but curiously tedious action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as a ruthless CIA agent. Finally, be sure to check out our round-up of highlights from the recent Venice Film Festival.

