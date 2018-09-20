This week at the Kino: Crimes against humanity

The inaugural Human Rights Film Festival Berlin kicks off tonight at Babylon in Mitte with moving migration doc Watani: My Homeland. Check out our preview for further details and our top picks. Having launched yesterday, Down Under Berlin and the Favourites Film Festival both continue until Sunday (Sep 23), serving up Antipodean flicks and festival award-winners respectively. On general release this week, U – July 22 (Utøya 22. Juli) was perhaps the most controversial film at this year’s Berlinale. Read our interview with director Erik Poppe to find out how this unflinching reconstruction of the 2011 Norway massacre came to be. Or for a spot of light relief, Shut Up and Play the Piano is an exuberant doc about restlessly inventive musician Chilly Gonzales.
Check our OV search engine for showtimes.