This week at the Kino: Animated action and austere award-winners

One of this year’s biggest global hits, Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2, finally hits German screens this week. This colourful superhero romp may not reach the the heights of the 2004 original, but it’s a big improvement on recent Pixar sequels like Cars 3. For something completely different, Eva Trobisch’s Alles ist Gut is an impressively understated German sexual assault drama, and a deserving winner of the Best First Feature award at this year’s Locarno Film Festival. Also well worth your time is Warwick Thornton’s Sweet Country, a mesmerising outback western that explores how modern Australia was founded on systemic racism. Disappointment of the week, sadly, is Terry Gilliam’s decades-in-gestation The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, a wildly self-indulgent interpretation of Cervantes’ seminal novel. On Monday (Oct 1), Babylon in Mitte launches its Orson Welles season with Chuck Workman’s insightful 2014 doc Magician: The Astonishing Life and Work of Orson Welles. Naturally, there are also chances to see masterworks like Citizen Kane and The Magnificent Ambersons in the coming days. And on Tuesday (Oct 2), Arsenal Kino offers a rare opportunity to catch Paul Thomas Anderson’s haunting Phantom Thread in exquisite 70mm.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.