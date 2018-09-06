This week at the Kino: Views from Venice and last gasps of summer

This week, our film team has relocated to the Venice Film Festival to check out the hottest new films heading our way in the coming months. Check out what they thought of Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, Luca Guadagnino’s Berlin-set remake of cult horror classic Suspiria, and this year’s German Oscar submission Never Look Away (Werk ohne Autor). And check back next week for a full festival round-up. Back to the here and now, head to Berliner Film Union tomorrow night for a preview of exuberant Chilly Gonzales doc Shut Up and Play the Piano, followed by a Skype Q&A with director Philipp Jedicke. Freiluftkino Friedrichshain wraps up its 2018 programme this weekend, with one last opportunity to see Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy The Shape of Water on Saturday (Sep 8), and an OV screening of Bob Fosse’s ode to decadence Cabaret on Sunday (Sun 9). The Fantasy Filmfest continues until Sep 16, with a chance this Saturday to see David Robert Mitchell’s head-scratching neo-noir Under the Silver Lake, which proved a polarising talking point in Cannes this year. And on general release, The Nun is a tightly-plotted, enjoyable creepy shocker that expands on the universe of The Conjuring series.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.