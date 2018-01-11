This week at the kino: Short and sweet

Tonight at Hebbel am Ufer, the 11th British Shorts festival gets underway with an opening night screening of programme standouts, followed by live music courtesy of Leipzig-based nerd rockers White Wine. The festival continues until Jan 17 at venues across town. Tomorrow evening, US indie fest Unknown Pleasures kicks off at Arsenal Kino with the German premiere of charming lesbian coming-of-age drama Princess Cyd, followed by a Q&A with director Stephen Cone. Check out our preview for further recommendations. Also tomorrow, Moviemento plays host to a rare screening of a true cult classic, the 1971 erotic vampire tale Daughters of Darkness, with director Harry Kümel in attendance. On general release, our pick of the week is The Untamed, Amat Escalante’s distinctive blend of gritty social realism and out-there body horror. The Commuter is a high-concept thriller starring Liam Neeson in grizzled, past-his-prime action hero mode, which sadly fails to deliver the B-movie goods. And Wonder Wheel sees Woody Allen heading down a path he really should have steered away from, with this jaw-droppingly ill-advised tale of a middle-aged actress and her young stepdaughter fighting over the same man.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.