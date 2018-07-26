This week at the Kino: Make time for Good Manners

Our pick of this week’s new releases is Good Manners (Gute Manieren), a thrillingly original genre mash-up that’s equal parts subtle queer romance and dark adult fairytale. Should you need further convincing of its must-see credentials, check out our interview with directors Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra. Also out today, Ant-Man and the Wasp is another solidly entertaining outing for Paul Rudd’s pint-sized protagonist, even if it fails to scale the heights of recent Marvel efforts like Black Panther. If you’re thirsting for further mindless amusement, Tag (Catch Me!) is a surprisingly fun bromantic comedy, elevated by a starry ensemble cast featuring Jon Hamm and Isla Fisher. And Hotel Artemis sees Jodie Foster making a welcome return to the big screen, but this pulpy action thriller is thoroughly forgettable.

