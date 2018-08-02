This week at the Kino: Cruise vs Cassavetes

If you can’t bear the thought of squandering a balmy summer evening in the cinema, head to Freiluftkino Kreuzberg on Monday (Aug 6) for an under-the-stars screening of Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. If, on the other hand, you’re craving the cool confines of a dark multiplex, you could do far worse than Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the latest bombastic instalment of the dependably entertaining Tom Cruise-fronted action franchise. It’s certainly a damn sight more fun than Submergence, a damp squib of a romantic thriller by the once-great Wim Wenders. Over at Arsenal this month, you can immerse yourself in the glorious work of US indie legend John Cassavetes, with chances this week to catch all-timers like The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (Aug 3) and A Woman Under the Influence (Aug 5).

