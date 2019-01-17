This week at the Kino: Brexit blues and political polemics

The 12th British Shorts festival (photo) gets underway tonight (Jan 17) at HAU, with this year’s programme painting a less-than-rosy portrait of a conflicted nation – check out our preview for some top picks. This weekend at Cinestar Sony Center, head to Fantasy Film Fest White Nights for previews of some hotly anticipated genre movies, including Lee Chang-dong’s mesmerising thriller Burning (Jan 19). On general release from today, Glass is M. Night Shyamalan’s ambitious but ultimately underwhelming follow-up to his surprise psychological horror hit Split; Mary Queen of Scots is an engaging period romp with a gratifying feminist twist; Fahrenheit 11/9 sees Michael Moore rail against the Trump era in typically entertaining fashion; and The Front Runner is Jason Reitman’s slick but frustratingly detached biopic of disgraced US presidential candidate Gary Hart.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.