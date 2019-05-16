This week in the Kino: Amazing anime and substandard psychodramas

The fourth Anime Berlin festival gets underway this evening at Babylon in Mitte with the Berlin premiere of Mamoru Hosoda’s Oscar-nominated Mirai (photo), a heartwarming tale of childhood and time travel. Out this week, Neil Jordan’s Greta is an enjoyably overwrought stalker thriller with a killer central performance by Isabelle Huppert. The Ground Beneath My Feet was largely well-received at this year’s Berlinale, but we were underwhelmed by this messy Austrian psychodrama about a formidable businesswoman and her troubled sister. Under the Tree is a deliciously droll Icelandic black comedy about a neighbourly dispute. Breakthrough is a mawkish Christian drama about a teen brought out of a coma by his mother’s prayers. And The Silence plays out like a cheap knockoff of last year’s horror hit A Quiet Place – avoid at all costs.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.