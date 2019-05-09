This week in the Kino: Great British miserabilism and a flurry of festivals

× Expand "Flores", XPosed International Queer Film Festival

The 14th Xposed International Queer Film Festival kicks off tonight at Moviemento with a collection of ecclectic shorts (photo), then Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals, a visually mesmerising account of a New York boy’s sexual awakening, and followed by a party at Südblock. Check out our preview for further highlights. Also getting underway tonight, Black International Cinema Berlin has assembled an eclectic, thought-provoking lineup for its 34th edition. Read what our critic thought of the selection she sampled, before heading over to Rathaus Schöneberg for the fest. Or as part of this year’s Pictoplasma festival of character design and art, you can check out carefully curated animated shorts programmes all this weekend at Babylon in Mitte. Our pick of this week’s new releases, and one of our favourite films of the year so far, is Ray & Liz, a brilliantly inventive riff on British kitchen-sink miserabilsm by Turner Prize-nominated artist Richard Billingham, who we interviewed for our current issue. Also well worth your time is Ink of Yam, a riveting doc about a Russian-owned tattoo parlour in Jerusalem; and Stan & Ollie, a surprisingly slick Laurel and Hardy biopic starring John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.