Frances McDormand is a serious Best Actress contender for her outstanding work in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She plays Mildred Hayes, a grieving mother enraged by the local authorities’ inability to solve the rape and murder of her teenage daughter. In a bid for closure, she rents the titular billboards to call out the ineptitude of police chief Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), sending shockwaves through the community.

Some will embrace Mildred as a potent symbol of the #MeToo movement – she’s a boiler suit-clad badass who speaks uncomfortable truths about systemic misogyny in a manner that’s truly exhilarating to behold. But McDonagh delights in testing the limits of our sympathy, endowing the character with a malicious streak that becomes increasingly difficult to ignore. Similarly, the filmmaker sets himself the challenge of eliciting a degree of sympathy for cop Dixon (Sam Rockwell), a deadbeat racist with a track record in torture. This element has proven wildly divisive, with many finding Dixon’s redemptive arc hard to swallow. For me, this is rendered less problematic by the film’s heightened realism – this is a world in which every seemingly innocuous interaction feeds into a satisfyingly tricksy overarching narrative. But while he’s a prodigiously talented yarn-spinner, McDonagh’s childish penchant for button-pushing may ultimately scupper the film’s Oscar prospects.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Directed by Martin McDonagh (US, UK 2017) with Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. Starts January 25

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.