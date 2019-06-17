It was only a matter of time before the renowned author of The Lord of the Rings got his own biopic. Landing in cinemas without the endorsement of the Tolkien estate, this dramatisation of the author’s early life sees director Dome Karukoski (Tom of Finland) craft an earnest and gentle portrait of J.R.R. Tolkien’s life, from his childhood to his school days all the way to the trenches of World War I. The time-hopping framework is paint-by-numbers and lets the film down, but this is made up for by a fine central performance from Nicholas Hoult. Karukosi also deserves praise for refraining from overt fan service. But while the film dodges many biopic pitfalls, the end result falls short of memorable.

Tolkien | Directed by Dome Karukoski (US 2019) with Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. Starts June 20.

