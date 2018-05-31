Tully sees Theron disappear into the role of Marlo, a harrassed,sleep-deprived mother-of-three, who receives a night nanny – the titular Tully (Mackenzie Davis) – as a baby shower gift from her wealthy brother Craig (Mark Duplass). As the pair form a strangely intimate bond while they jointly care for a newborn, the quirky, free-spirited Tully forces Marlo to reckon with her own impulsive, immature tendencies. As a sharply-written, darkly comic glimpse at the horror of raising young children, there’s much to enjoy here. But its final act, at once audacious and derivative, is sure to prove deeply polarising.

Tully | Directed by Jason Reitman (US 2018) with Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Starts May 31

