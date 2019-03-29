Inclusivity first: Visionär Film Festival

The Visionär Film Festival doubles down on its commitment to gender parity.

The Visionär Film Festival doubles down on its commitment to gender parity. Back for its third edition, the Visionär Film Festival champions new and emerging auteurs from around the world. This year’s selection includes 9 feature and 19 shorts, with more films by female and nonbinary directors than by men, a rarity on the festival circuit. One of this year's highlights is Dominga Sotomayor Castillo’s Too Late to Die Young (photo), a stunning coming-of-age tale set in rural Chile in the wake of the Pinochet regime, about a teenage girl navigating the tricky leap from childhood to adolescence. The film saw Sotomayor Castillo become the first woman to be named Best Director at the Locarno film festival. Another standout is Catalonian Elena Trapé’s brilliantly moody Distances. Set in Berlin at the time of a reunion between university friends, the film explores how time and distance have taken their toll on old friendships. Before the celebration of fresh filmmaking talent begins, the festival opens on April 3 with an homage to Canadian underground legend Bruce LaBruce, and a screening of his incendiary 1993 debut No Skin Off My Ass.

Apr 3-7 ACUDkino – full programme at visionaerfilmfestival.com