Viva La Figa!

The Easter Berlin fetish weekend kicks off on an unexpectedly highbrow note this evening at Ficken 3000, with a special screening of Jonesy and Jaime C Knight’s utterly fascinating documentary The Figa. The film centres around an interview with American cultural anthropologist Gayle Rubin, charting her personal experience of legendary 1970s San Francisco queer sex club Catacombs, and her attempts to document the history of fisting, which she posits may be the only sexual practice to have been invented in the 20th century. The film takes its name from a poem by influential Stonewall-era writer Paul Mariah, which dates back to at least 1969 and is the earliest piece of evidence Rubin discovered denoting the existence of a fisting subculture. Taking this as her starting point, she paints an evocative picture of the Catacombs as a physical location, while ruminating on its rarity as a predominantly gay male sexual space where women were also welcome (particularly those with small hands).

After the screening, musician Snax and DJ Dickey Doo will oversee a party that promises to recreate the hedonistic vibe of Catacombs in its heyday – all genders, orientations and proclivities welcome.

The Figa Apr 18, 22:00 | Ficken 3000, Neukölln

https://www.facebook.com/ events/795072510861369/