This bold, genre-splicing oddity sees an unlikely lesbian couple preparing for the arrival of a child destined to carry a supernatural burden. It hits German cinemas on July 26. Beware mild spoilers ahead.

Your film combines elements of so many genres, but feels very coherent, in its own strange way...

Juliana Rojas: We both love musicals and horror films, and we saw Good Manners as an opportunity to play with these genres. We were guided mainly by the characters and their emotions, and allowed ourselves to use any genre that felt appropriate for the moment. We only felt like we’d pulled it off once we saw the positive response to the premiere! Beforehand, we had no idea how the audience would react.

It certainly feels like you were drawing on a diverse set of influences.

JR: Disney films were a big inspiration, because they blend comedy, romance, horror and music so seamlessly. We were especially inspired by Sleeping Beauty. Horror films like Jacques Tourneur’s Cat People were important, too. Tourneur created a very powerful and unsettling atmosphere with limited resources. The Night of the Hunter by Charles Laughton is another big inspiration, because it’s told like a fairytale, and uses lighting and shadows very effectively.

Given the realistic opening scenes, the first musical number comes as a surprise…

Marco Dutra: We started with just one lullaby,but we felt it brought something really moving to the scene, so we decided to write more songs. It was risky because the movie wasn’t originally conceived as a musical,but we were inspired by the way Disney films use music as a storytelling tool.

What inspired the lesbian romance?

JR: The original idea for the film came from a dream Marco had many years ago about two women living in an isolated place raising a monster child! We also wanted to explore different kinds of love and desire, and we liked the idea of two women living in defiance of a male-dominated society,raising a child in a manner that some may not accept. They form a different kind of family and are perceived as not having “good manners” by those who consider them outcasts.

With regards to the dominance of men, we don’t meet the male protagonist until well past the one-hour mark. That’s a rarity.

MD: That’s interesting, because it wasn’t a conscious decision. In the first version of the story, there were more male characters – we had a father figure playing an important role at one point. But as we developed the story, we realised that it was better without him, that the focus should be on these two women and their son.

The film has a striking colour palette, and some parts are even animated and painted. Did you envisage a sense of heightened reality from the outset?

JR: We considered the colour palette very carefully, because we wanted it to look like a fairytale version of São Paulo, but also to be somewhat believable. The first half has more mysterious lighting and a colder look, because you’re in the rich part of the city, which we thought ofas being like a fairytale castle. The setting for the second half is more like a fairytale forest, so it needed to look more lively and colourful. We used an old-fashioned matte painting technique for the landscapes ,like they used in Hitchcock’s movies and Mary Poppins.