Based on a true story, this well-intentioned melodrama sees Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell) construct and immerse himself in a WWII model village in order to process a violent assault that left him with partial brain damage. It’s an intriguing premise, but it doesn’t quite coalesce into the uplifting tale of survival it aspires to be. This is partly due to a tonally scattershot approach and poor pacing, as well as a tendency to settle for surface-level observations about PTSD. The main snag, however, is that the visual effects are the stuff of “uncanny valley” nightmares. Rather than prove transportive, the CGI is plain creepy and serves to undermine the central drama. Carell is fine in the central role, but the end result will only make you more appreciative of Jeff Malmberg’s insightful 2010 documentary Marwencol.

Welcome to Marwen | Directed by Robert Zemeckis (US 2018) with Steve Carell, Falk Hentschel. Starts Mar 28.

