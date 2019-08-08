Who You Think I Am (So wie Du mich willst)

Juliette Binoche stars in Safy Nebbou’s so-creaky-it’s-actually-quite-entertaining French drama as a divorced teacher who catfishes a younger man. She initially creates a fictional character on social media to spy on the younger lover that rejected her, but ends up chatting with his best friend. A few messages later and wouldn’t you know it, she soon forgets about the former boytoy and develops a bad case of the warm and fuzzies for her new young squeeze.

Based on the novel by Camille Laurens, this story of virtual deception and attachment feels somewhat dated and is all over the place, stretching credibility and its Hitchcockian aspirations to breaking point at times. The final act in particular is laughably protracted. That said, if you’re in the mood for sub-Verhoevenesque antics, this ludicrous psychosexual thriller has you covered.

Who You Think I Am | Directed by Safy Nebbou (France 2019) with Juliette Binoche, François Civil, Nicole Garcia. Starts August 8.

