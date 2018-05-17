Bona-Kolletiv: The New Insta-Champ

× Expand Photo by Rachel Glassberg

Take back brunch! Once primarily the domain of Australians, breakfast in Neukölln is now anyone’s game. Here's the second of our three-part series featuring the latest hyped spots.

The title for most-Instagrammed brunch in Neukölln still undisputedly belongs to the Aussie-owned Roamers, but this Polish-Italian newbie has all the makings of a challenger. There is unfinished wood. There are succulents. There’s writing on the wall left over from the location’s past life as an HQ for the SPD newspaper Das Volk. And there is a massive, colourful “King” platter of toast, various spreads, salad, chutney-topped Camembert, Italian ham and a sunny-side-up egg decorated with sprigs of sage, rosemary and thyme, served on butcher paper for maximum visual effect. It’s a little steep at €11.50 but could easily serve two once you take into account how filling Bona’s homemade sourdough bread is – made with all manner of grains, nuts, herbs and spices and leavened with a starter from Poland, these dense slices are a meal in and of themselves. A similar “Queen” plate comes with a croissant, fruit, yoghurt, muesli and a boiled egg instead of a fried one. If you don’t mind the techno, which the staff tends to play even when it isn’t their semiregular “Techno Brunch”, you can stick it out till you’re hungry again and order less-photogenic Polish specialities like pierogies and zapiekanki cheese-topped baguettes.