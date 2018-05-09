Egg Kneipe: The Eier have it

× Expand Photo by Rachel Glassberg

Take brunch back! Once primarily the domain of Australians, breakfast in Neukölln is now anyone’s game. Here is the first in our three-part series of the latest hyped spots.

A spiritual cousin to California’s venerated Eggslut, this Kottbusser Damm street food stand celebrates the humble hen ovum in all its forms: poached, fried or scrambled, served atop fried potatoes, spinach, spelt toast from the Endorphina bakery... you get the idea. The eggs in question come froma family-run organic farm in Oberlausitz, and Egg Kneipe’s trio of German owners do them justice in dishes like “Salmon Delight”, grilled toast with a poached egg and a veritable mountain of house-cured Lachs (€7). For a gluten free option, there's the “Egg Rolls”, hearty egg, rice and chestnut-flour crepes stuffed with fillings like spinach, mushrooms and Allgäu cheese (€5.50). There’s a low-carb, low-calorie “Fitness” menu with salads and bowls as well as a gut-busting “Bull Ei-Burger” in which an egg tops a beef Boulette from Neukölln’s Blutwurstmanufaktur. Nothing here is over €10 – a bargain for this quality, though given the size of the place you may have to eat standing up. Better to take your breakfast to the nearby canal and devour it while the yolk’s still warm.